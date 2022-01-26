Hemlata “Hema” Vasavada died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Pullman, of pneumonia and complications because of chronic lymphatic disease. She was born Oct. 14, 1941, in Jodhpur, India, and grew up in a joint family household with her parents, paternal uncle and aunt, brother, sister, three cousins and other relatives. As the eldest of the four “cousin-sisters,” she had the title of “Didi,” meaning elder sister. However, even those who were elder to her and many beyond the family also called her Didi. She studied psychology and philosophy for her Master of Arts at Jodhpur University. A professor and family friend, Dr. Arwind Vasavada, introduced his son Nitin to her. They were married May 28, 1964. They lived three years in Secunderabad, India, where their daughter, Anita, was born. In September 1967, Nitin came to the United States for graduate studies and Hema and Anita joined him in Federal Way, Wash., in September 1968. The Vasavada family moved to Skagit County, Wash., in 1972. Hema had many fond memories of living in Burlington, especially her Lei Garden neighbors. In 1986, Hema and Nitin moved to Utica, N.Y., where they loved spending time with Hema’s sister and family in Syracuse, as well as other relatives on the East Coast. They lived briefly in Houston, Texas, and Woodbury, Minn., before moving back to Mount Vernon and her beloved Skagit Valley in 1996. In 2014, they moved to Pullman to be near Anita, son-in-law David, and grandsons Ravi and Vijay, the lights of her life.
Although Hema lived with lymphedema since she was 16, she did not let it stop her. Over the years, Hema volunteered and worked with hospital guilds and Girl Scouts, as an enumerator in the 1980 Census, taught English as a second language and trained E.S.L. tutors. She played classical sitar and loved reading, knitting, playing bridge and writing; some of her best friends were made in book clubs, bridge clubs and the Skagit Valley Writers’ League and Palouse Writers. She liked to travel, not for the cities and sights, but to see family and friends. She enjoyed songs mainly for the lyrics, especially sappy ones. Hema was into recycling before it was mainstream. She had an incredible memory for people, events and ideas she read. She had a strong sense of civic duty and often shared her ideas with the community in letters to the local newspaper. She published a book, The Cascade Winners, in 2014, and her recently completed novel, “A Gathering for Lakshmi,” is soon to be published.
Hema was a second mother, auntie and grandmother to many. Amazingly, she raised teenage girls in three decades: her sister-in-law, Kumudini, came to live with them in Federal Way from 1969-73; Anita was a teenager in the 1980s; and niece, Sheetal, lived with them in Utica from 1991-93. Hemlata was one of the most unselfish people we know, always putting the needs of others above herself. She never forgot a birthday or to take food to a friend in need. She had an amazing network of connections and did not distinguish between friends and relatives. She was small in stature but one of the strongest women we knew.
Hema was preceded in death by her parents, Chhotubhai and Shardaben Desai; brother, Shashikant Desai; and sister, Pankaj Dalal. She is survived by her husband, Nitin; daughter, Anita; son-in-law, David Lin; grandsons, Ravi and Vijay Lin, of Pullman; sisters-in-law, Kusum Desai and Kumudini Mehta; brothers-in-law, Subhash Dalal and Rajendra Vasavada; “cousin-sisters,” Kunju Sharma and Ila Kamdar; and loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special thanks to the staff of the ICU at Pullman Regional Hospital and her doctors. To honor her memory, the family suggests donations to People for Progress in India: ppi-usa.org; Child Haven International: childhaven.ca; or the Lymphatic Education and Research Network: lymphaticnetwork.org.