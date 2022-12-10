Henry Clark Willard was born Dec. 31, 1944, and died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. He was a resident of Moscow since 1990.
He came, he saw, he left. He was loved.
English Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with Henry’s final arrangements.
Snow this morning will give way to rain showers this afternoon. High 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Mostly cloudy with a mixture of light rain and snow developing late. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 3:36 am
Henry Clark Willard was born Dec. 31, 1944, and died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. He was a resident of Moscow since 1990.
He came, he saw, he left. He was loved.
English Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with Henry’s final arrangements.