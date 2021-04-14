After a three-and-a-half-year fight with cancer, our beloved son and brother, Henry-Jon Wacker, 16, willingly crossed to the other side Tuesday, April 6, 2021, with the words, “I’m all ready. Let’s do this.” We will miss him terribly until we are together again.
He is survived by his parents, Bryan and Karine; siblings Kahlin, Jennabee, Erich and Rosalie; grandparents Gaylon and Judith Campbell, of Pullman, and Thomas and Pamela Wacker, of Port Townsend, Wash.; and a large and loving extended family.
We thank the many, many medical staff, nurses, residents, doctors, friends, neighbors and others who have lifted and carried us through this time. To read more about Henry-Jon’s life and share memories of him, please visit posthope.org/henry-jon-updates.
A private family graveside service will take place in the Pullman Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Blaine Street Stake House of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Moscow. Bishop Joe Harris will be conducting. The family would like to encourage people to join online rather than in person as there is a limit to the number of people who can attend. The Zoom link is following:
Topic: Wacker Funeral
Time: April 17, 2021, 3 p.m. Pacific Time (U.S. and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 926 8020 2426
Passcode: 061364
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is caring for the family.