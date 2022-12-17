Huntington Talbott Hatch passed away Dec. 7, 2022, at the age of 90, he was surrounded by friends and family in his home of 50 years in Kamiah. Being a history buff with an emphasis on World War II, he would have been pleased that his day of passing is also Pearl Harbor Day.
Huntington, or Hunt, began his memorable life on March 6, 1932, in Moscow. He graduated high school in 1950 in the bottom quarter of his class. He states in his memoir, “after the fishing, hunting, and girl chasing I didn’t have much time for school work or studying.” He carried on these habits during his first round of college when he majored in forestry at the University of Idaho, pulling it together enough to graduate with a C average in 1955.
After this, he joined the Air Force until 1963 where he flew fighter jets which he greatly enjoyed. Thereafter, he returned to college for geology, where he finally became an A student. During this time, he began flying for Trans World Airlines, which was his career for 28 years, from 1964-92. Other professional endeavors included smoke jumping, commercial fishing in Alaska, and tree farming on his own land. For his efforts, in 1995 Hunt was runner-up for National Tree Farmer of the Year and is well known in the forestry community to this day.
A lover of the outdoors, Hunt was an avid hunter, river rafter, hiker and flew small planes late into his life. He also maintained a garden and orchard in the summers. Bridge, chess, pinnacle, rummy and poker were games he loved and felt highly competitive about. He was always reading, typically about historical topics for which he was very passionate. During gatherings, he always had a story to tell about his wild and adventurous life around the dinner table.
Hunt was preceded in death by his father, Alden Bruce Hatch; his mother, Constance Romona Hatch; and his sister, Barbara Rupers. He is survived by his wife, Leticia; brother Bob; his five children, Grant, Bryce, Milo, Karney and Sabrina; his two step children, Mary and Louis Armstrong, and eight grandchildren.
Hunt was a strong influence in many lives and is well-loved. His infectious laugh will be well remembered and missed.
Funeral will be held at noon March 25 at the Kamiah Legion Hall and is open to the public.