Ian Joseph Robinson, 45, a resident of Glenns Ferry, Idaho, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, of injuries in an auto accident near Bliss, Idaho.
Ian was born Sept. 9, 1975, in The Dalles, Ore., the son of Jim and NonaRae Robinson. He lived and went to school in Moscow, and then lived in various places in Idaho, including Boise, Challis and Gooding.
Ian loved fishing, cooking, hunting and the outdoors. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his family and loved ones. He is an experienced hunter and was looking forward to hunting this year on his new kayak.
Ian married Juanita “Nikki” Crone on April 23, 2021, in Hagerman, Idaho.
He is survived by his wife, Nikki Robinson, of Glenns Ferry, Idaho; his parents, Jim and NonaRae Robinson, of Meridian, Idaho; two stepdaughters, Taylor Bates, of Bliss, Idaho, and Z Mitchell, of Glenns Ferry, Idaho; two grandchildren, Addley and Ayden Koch, of Bliss, Idaho; three sisters, Nicole Stoker, of Meridian, Idaho, Hope Robinson, of Shoshone, Idaho, and Sarah Liebschwager, of Marsing, Idaho; and his grandparents George and Carol Johnson, of Sunnyside, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Jo, and his grandparents Ross and Margaret Robinson.
A celebration service for Ian will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Boise with a luncheon to follow.
Cremation took place under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.