Inga Borre Kromann-Kelly

Inga Borre Kromann was born in 1926 in Tyler, Minn., the third and youngest child of Karen Marie and Hans Borre Kromann, both immigrants from Denmark.
Inga graduated valedictorian from Tyler High School in 1944 and from Mankato State Teachers College (now Mankato State University) in 1946 with an associate degree in elementary education and a minor in art. She taught seventh and eighth grades in Verdi, Minn., from 1946-48, and third and fourth grades in Ruthton, Minn., from 1948-53.
Inga earned a Bachelor of Science with honors in education at the University of Minnesota, as well as a master’s degree, and in 1959, she earned a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction with a specialization in reading and language arts, and a minor in educational psychology, also at the University of Minnesota. She held teaching positions at the University of Minnesota, the University of Rochester and the University of Illinois before landing a tenure track position in 1963 at Washington State University. Inga was a pioneering member of the WSU Association for Faculty Women. She was named chair of the Washington State Women’s Council by Daniel J. Evans, governor of the State of Washington, and served as a leader in the Washington chapter of National Organization for Women. She served in numerous leadership positions at WSU, including chair of the Department of Education, executive secretary of the Faculty Senate, and many committee and task force chairs. She was honored as WSU Faculty of the Year in 1985. Inga retired in 2000 after 37 years at WSU. In 2008, Inga created an endowment at WSU to support the Inga Kromann Book Award.
After her retirement from WSU, Inga split time between to Oro Valley, Ariz., and Seattle. She was active in gardening, dancing and spending time with friends. She was a lifelong reader, writer, storyteller and a supporter of animal rights. In 2016, Inga moved permanently to Seattle to be close to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Inga passed away in Seattle on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kael and Valerie Kelly, and grandson, Kalen; daughter, Kari Kelly, her husband, Gene Dodd, and grandson, James Mullaney; bonus grandsons, Eric Dodd, his wife, Amanda, and great-grandchildren, Gemma and EIi; and Alex Dodd, his wife, Sophie, and great-granddaughter, Brooklyn; her loving niece, Kathryn Massa, and her husband, Frank; and nephew, Larry Brown, and his wife, Karen.
Per Inga’s wishes, she will be buried at Danebod Cemetery in Tyler, Minn., alongside her parents and two siblings.
Inga often said that as a child, she could never imagine that her life would be as exciting and fulfilling as it turned out to be. She did not believe in mistakes, “mistakes” were simply learning experiences. Goodbyes were always difficult, so Inga preferred to say, “so long for now.” So long for now, Inga, from all of those who love you, until we are together again.
In lieu of flowers, Inga’s family recommends that remembrances be made to Saving Tyler’s Cats: paypal.com/paypalme/savingTylerscats, or your local humane society.
To read the full obituary, please go to: harveyfuneral.com/obituary/inga-kromann-kelly.