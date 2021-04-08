Irene C. Stanley, 96, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Riverview Residential Care in Clarkston because of causes related to age and dementia.
She was born in 1924 at the family farm outside of Craigmont to Anna and Orval Buttrey. She attended country schools in the area and graduated from Craigmont High School.
While working as a nurse, she met and married Junior “J.D.” Stanley. Over the next 50 or so years, they lived and worked in several Inland Northwest communities while raising seven children. They retired to Clarkston.
Mom was known for her spirit of volunteering. She was active in various churches; was a leader in 4-H and Campfire Girls; supported the PTA, Food Banks and Booster Clubs; and was a life member of the Clarkston VFW Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Orval Buttrey; brother Jim; sister Marjorie; her husband, J.D.; and daughter Elizabeth.
Her survivors include sister Dorothy, of Lewiston; sons David (Ingrid), of Lewiston, Steve (Bettina), of Tacoma, Mike (Lisa), of Milwaukee, and Brian, of Plainfield, N.J.; daughters Denise (Ernie) Hall, of Fernwood, Idaho, and Elaine (Mark) Steiner, of Milwaukee; and six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Merchant’s Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of final arrangements. The family would like to thank the staff of Riverview Residential Care where Mom has lived these past five years. We also thank Elite Homecare and Hospice for their professional care over the last few months, especially Marsha.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.