Irma Catherine Laskowski

Irma Catherine Laskowski died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Irma was born in Chicago on June 4, 1943, to Catherine Williams (nee Hurter) and Charles Williams. With husband Mike, she had four beautiful children followed by 10 grandchildren. Nothing gave her more joy than her grandchildren. If you were lucky, you saw her whole being light up when she saw them. She was able to listen without giving advice. When advice was sought, it was always measured and wise.

Friends, family and even acquaintances knew Irma as generous, wise, funny and intelligent. She was extremely social and made friends easily. She was both creative and kind and made lifelong friends, influencing many along the way. She showed her children how to live good, honorable lives and sacrificed much for others, while carving out moments for herself in sewing, quilting, reading and cooking.

Tags

Recommended for you