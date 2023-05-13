Irma Catherine Laskowski died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Irma was born in Chicago on June 4, 1943, to Catherine Williams (nee Hurter) and Charles Williams. With husband Mike, she had four beautiful children followed by 10 grandchildren. Nothing gave her more joy than her grandchildren. If you were lucky, you saw her whole being light up when she saw them. She was able to listen without giving advice. When advice was sought, it was always measured and wise.
Friends, family and even acquaintances knew Irma as generous, wise, funny and intelligent. She was extremely social and made friends easily. She was both creative and kind and made lifelong friends, influencing many along the way. She showed her children how to live good, honorable lives and sacrificed much for others, while carving out moments for herself in sewing, quilting, reading and cooking.
As a mother, a nurse, director of hospice and home healthcare services, including director of the Hospice of the Palouse during the 20 years she lived in Moscow, Irma was a giver. Offering comfort and listening deeply came naturally to her. Irma and Mike spent time at Malawi Children’s Village, in southeast Africa, with two of their grandchildren, one summer. The work there left an indelible impression on her, and the village held a special place in her heart for the remainder of her life. She continued to contribute to their work in Malawi long after her time there.
Irma was a staunch supporter of human rights and fought against injustice wherever she found it. She had a strong moral code and lived it every day.
Irma’s final years were spent enjoying her life with Mike in southern Arizona. They listened to Hawaiian music, marveled at the many birds feeding in their backyard, delighted in the citrus trees and fell in love with the rose bushes Mike planted so faithfully.
In passing, she is survived by her husband Mike, her children Cathy Laskowski (Brad), Marie Gambetta (Miguel), Beth Engelke, Paul Laskowski (Anna), 10 grandchildren, and her brother Tom Williams (Evey).
To know Irma was to know what love looked like. The way she loved Mike and her family, the way she loved her friends, the way she embraced her patients and others for whom she cared, Irma showed us how to love. She was an example of how to live life to the fullest, with love and compassion and a desire to see it all.