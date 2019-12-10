Irma T. Lunsford, 101, of Deary, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow.
Irma was born Oct. 22, 1918, with her twin Alma, to William Kleer and Maude Hawkins Kleer in Avon. Irma always said she was the smallest of her siblings and was proud of the homemade clothes her mother made for them.
Irma married Jesse Raymond Lunsford in March 1935, and they were together until his death June 14, 1971. They had one son, Dale Eugene, who passed away May 29, 2019.
Irma raised large vegetable and flower gardens each year until she was 91 years old. She was an excellent cook and baker. Her potato salad, bread and rolls were crowd favorites, and she made many cinnamon rolls for the grandkids to take to school for bake sales. She also loved to make applesauce and apple pies from the tree in her backyard for many occasions.
Irma enjoyed living on the farm. She helped feed the cattle in the winter, put up the hay in the summer and cooked for anyone who was helping. She took long walks on the meadow into her old age.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed visiting her twin sister and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Family was always important to her, and they were all a special part of her life.
Irma was preceded in death by her husband, son, parents, as well as her brothers, Kenneth Kleer, Clifford Kleer and Herbert Kleer; her twin sister, Alma Prickett; and her sisters Nancy Swenson, Dixie Graham and Donna Kleer.
She is survived by Dale’s wife, Irene, who took care of her for many years, as well as her sister Nina, of Salem, Ore.; grandchildren Jay, of Liberty Lake, Wash.; Kim and Rex (Noreen), of Moscow; and great-grandchildren Eric Lunsford (Amy), Staci Lunsford McKay (Josh), Jordan Lunsford (Ric Sanchez), Evan Berkman, Nina Berkman, Cory Weller and Sheridyn Weller Youngblood (Wyatt) and her great-great-grandchildren Brendan, Eliza, Kierra, Emmy and Milo.
At her request, no services are being planned.
