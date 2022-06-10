Isabel E. Bond, 89, of Moscow, died Monday, June 6, 2022. She was born Nov. 10, 1932, in Moscow.
There isn’t enough time or space to list all of her accomplishments, but for sure, most of those accomplishments were for the benefit of other people.
She is survived by her four children, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and hundreds, if not thousands of “her” children through the 30-plus years of directing the Upward Bound Program and other programs who consider her not only a friend and mentor but also a mother figure.
I know Mom would say, “Don’t waste time mourning my passing, go out and do something good for yourself or, more importantly, for others to celebrate my life.”
If you didn’t know Mom well, not enough can be said; if you did know her well, nothing more needs to be said.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. June 17 at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of choice.
