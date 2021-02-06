J. Chesley “Ches” Taylor, 85, of Pullman, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Bishop Place in Pullman after suffering many years from Parkinson’s disease.
He was born April 22, 1935, in Edinburg, Texas, to Albert and Alice (Adams) Taylor.
He spent his childhood and youth in McAllen, Texas. Ches graduated from the University of Texas in Austin and went on to earn his M.A. and Ph.D. in English literature at Tulane University in New Orleans.
Ches spent his entire professional career with the Department of English at Washington State University. Taylor and his first wife, Auda Vargas Taylor, raised their three children, Bill, Roger and Stephanie, in Pullman. The children’s beloved mother died from cancer in Pullman.
Taylor and Barbara Brown were married in 1989 and continued living in the Pullman and Moscow area.
Taylor is survived by his wife, Barbara; his three adult children; and his five grandchildren, Carmen, Olivia, Gabriel, Maya and Faith. He also leaves his beloved little sister, Stuart T. Massie, who remembers calling him her own Chessie Bear.
No memorial services are being planned at this time. Contact with the family can be made with Barbara Brown Taylor at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.
“Traffic slowly resumes,
Bread rises as it should,
Birds jerk their wings
against the air,
I walk slowly, carefully,
into a house
Still standing where I
left it.”