Jack Carloye died suddenly Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Pullman Regional Hospital from a brief cardio-pulmonary condition. Born in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 7, 1927, to Cloyd and Anna Carloye, he graduated from Sunset High School and enlisted in the Army at age 17. He served in its Specialized Training Program units at universities across the southwest. After discharge in 1945, he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Chicago. At the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana, he earned his Ph.D. in philosophy and met music student Mary Helper from Princeton, Ill. Married there in 1959, they celebrated their 60th anniversary in Pullman shortly before his death.
Jack’s passion for philosophy infused his career as a professor at North Texas State University in Denton, Texas, from 1960-1962, and Washington State University from 1962-1992. He was chair of the department for eight of those 30 years. He enjoyed teaching, and his scholarly work was published internationally. Tempered by a lively sense of humor, his unorthodox ways of thinking often surprised and puzzled his friends and colleagues. Philosophy of science, mysticism and resolving the often-assumed conflict between science and religion became his life’s work, which he pursued with research and writing after retirement. Community service included Chair of the Common Ministry Council, Meals on Wheels, and Dollars for Democrats fund drives. He was a member of Pullman Baptist Church for 30 years and Community Congregational UCC for 20 years.
Loving nature, camping, canoeing, running and bike riding, Jack stayed active. He rode the Seattle to Portland bicycle marathon at ages 69 and 70. Brain damage from a bike accident in August of 1997 progressively limited his abilities as years passed. His family offers profound gratitude to the caring, expert staff at Circles of Caring and at Robville Adult Family Home in his last years.
Jack is survived by his wife, Mary, and their children: Jenny in Austin, Texas; Lisa (Wade Hoiland) in Pullman; Bruce (Beth Hollingsworth) in Seattle; and grandchildren Gregory, Ryan and Emily Huntington, Benjamin and Garrison Hoiland, and Kalen Carloye. Also surviving are his nephew, Paul Campoli, niece Anna Kolata (Alan) and great-niece, Justine Kolata. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Kathryn Carloye Campoli.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St. in Pullman. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to Circles of Caring, 588 SE Bishop Blvd. Suite D in Pullman; the CCUCC church; or an environmental organization of the donor’s choice.
