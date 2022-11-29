Jack E. Hites, 93, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Jack was born May 20, 1929, in Moscow, to Gladys Mae Hites and Henry “Mickey” Hites.
Jack was an artist and a poet, though that’s never how he’d led his story. He was a man whose childhood fueled him to create a beautiful life. Growing up in Moscow, Jack’s partner-in-crime younger brother, Nick, was never found far from his side.
Jack married his forever love, Alice Lorraine Berry, on July 30, 1949. He loved her deeply and referred to her as his rock throughout their 72-year marriage. Jack and Alice had two children, Kathy and David. Jack worked long, difficult hours and spent weeks away from home on construction jobs to provide for the family, while Alice held down the house. When Jack was home, he played the role of a second father to countless neighborhood kids. He could often be found carting Kathy and her friends to dances and activities. He took David and his friends on camping trips, made them laugh with his stories and taught them how to be outdoorsmen. Jack and Alice never turned anyone away; they had seen enough and knew everyone deserved a hot meal and a place to stay. Jack and Alice had weekly front yard picnics and barbecues; anyone was invited and if you attended, your initials were carved into the picnic table and you became forever a piece of the Hites family.
When Jack’s grandchildren were born, his life truly began. He was a built-in best friend to Collette, Trevor, Bryan and Caitlin. He changed diapers and mastered the art of silly faces; he spent hours patiently searching for four-leaf clovers and playing pretend in his old blue truck; he made paper boats for puddle sailing and whittled slingshots; he never said “no” and always did as his grandchildren instructed. He came alive during the holidays and made magic happen each year. Grandpa Jack always had batteries; he could fix anything that was broken. He often remarked that his grandchildren were his greatest legacy.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Lawrence, Maynard and Clemmence; and sisters Juanita and Donna. He is survived by his wife, Alice; his sidekick, Nick (Jeanette) Hites; sisters Dawn Marie and Janet “Huckie”; daughter Kathy (Russ) Martin; son David (Mary) Hites; grandchildren Collette (Eric) Denton, Trevor (Kendra) Martin, Bryan Hites and Caitlin Hites; great-granddaughters Paige, Cora and Abigayle; and one great-great grandson, Boston.
Grandpa Jack was never in a big hurry, but if he’s made it to heaven by now, he’s surely got all of the angels in stitches with his stories.
There is no service scheduled at this time.