Jacqueline Neill Gehlen, 1940-2023

Jackie Gehlen, 82, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, in Redmond, Wash. She was vivacious, full of life, and will be dearly missed by friends and family.

Jackie, the eldest daughter of Tom and Winnie Neill, grew up in Pullman and was a proud Washington State University Coug. She married her first husband, John Stephenson, and moved to Seattle where she raised her daughters. She worked in commercial real estate, human resources and healthcare. She later married Pierre Gehlen, and they traveled the world together in retirement. Pierre preceded her in death after 20 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her stepson, John Gehlen.

Jackie was a perfectionist who paid great attention to detail. “Picky, picky, picky,” was a phrase often used by family and friends to tease her. She was a list maker and her house was immaculate, always ready for guests (she rotated her dining room chairs monthly so they would fade equally from the sun). She was inquisitive, interested in people, and would strike up a conversation with everyone she met.

