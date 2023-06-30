Jacqueline Neill Gehlen, 1940-2023

Jackie Gehlen, 82, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, in Redmond, Wash. She was vivacious, full of life, and will be dearly missed by friends and family.
Jackie, the eldest daughter of Tom and Winnie Neill, grew up in Pullman and was a proud Washington State University Coug. She married her first husband, John Stephenson, and moved to Seattle where she raised her daughters. She worked in commercial real estate, human resources and healthcare. She later married Pierre Gehlen, and they traveled the world together in retirement. Pierre preceded her in death after 20 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her stepson, John Gehlen.
Jackie was a perfectionist who paid great attention to detail. “Picky, picky, picky,” was a phrase often used by family and friends to tease her. She was a list maker and her house was immaculate, always ready for guests (she rotated her dining room chairs monthly so they would fade equally from the sun). She was inquisitive, interested in people, and would strike up a conversation with everyone she met.
She found joy in nature, music and books. She was a master gardener and master composter, spending hours working in her garden and helping friends in theirs. She loved music and dance, played classical music on her piano, and listened to Bob Dylan and Cat Stevens. She enjoyed performances at the opera and the Pacific Northwest Ballet. Dancing at a tango club was the highlight of a trip to Uruguay. Jackie was an avid reader who harbored special love for thrillers and mysteries. She loved to read in the mornings while drinking her coffee.
She was also passionate about giving back to her community and volunteered with the Salvation Army and the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, where she attended services in Magnolia. She passed on the importance of giving and volunteering to her children and grandchildren.
Jackie’s grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved taking them on walks and teaching them about nature. She took a keen interest in their activities, attending numerous gymnastics, soccer and lacrosse competitions. She instilled in her grandchildren a love for travel and sent them together on a European adventure.
Jackie is survived by daughters, Wendy Sisk and Laurie DeYoung; stepdaughter, Patricia Gehlen; grandchildren, Amy Sisk and Derek DeYoung; and siblings, Tom Neill and Marilyn Bafus.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: the Salvation Army Northwest Division or the Seattle Public Library Foundation.