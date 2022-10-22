James Edwin “Jim” Lewis, 92, was reunited with his wife of 71 years on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
He was born April 17, 1930, in Silver City, N.M., to William and Ruby (Sumruld) Lewis, the second of two boys. Most of his childhood years were spent in McGill, Nev., where his family moved in 1935. In 1946, while his brother, Olen, was in the U.S. Army and Jim was in his teens, he and his parents moved to Deary. Throughout his life, he maintained a very close relationship with his brother, Olen, who also made his home in Deary.
On June 3, 1949, Jim married Yvonne Musch in Bovill and the two remained there while raising their three daughters, Judy, Jani and Joan.
Jim always had a love of horses but knew ranch life wasn’t for him and that his true calling was in the timber industry. He spent his working days as a sawyer for J.E. Hall and Potlatch Corporation and never tired of sharing stories. He often reflected on his train trips into the woods for work and the large amounts of snow he contended with. After retiring in 1994, Jim and Yvonne moved to Lewiston where he could be closer to the rivers and Dworshak for fishing.
Another hobby Jim enjoyed during retirement was attending countless baseball and basketball games for the Lewis-Clark State College Warriors. He was especially proud when his great-grandson, Zach, was given the opportunity to pitch for them in 2009. He was an absolute perfectionist, keeping all his “toys” finely polished. Jim had a strong love for three things: Yvonne (and her cooking), his dogs and fishing.
Survivors include his daughters, Judy (Bill Elliott) Johnston, of Deary, Jani (Bob) Roberts, of Oak Harbor, Wash., and Joan (Don) Zimmerman, of Clarkston; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Lewis, in 2020, his brother, a son-in-law and a great-grandson.
The family is thankful that Jim lived a long and healthy life and was able to remain at home until this last spring when he moved to Living Spring Residential Care. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Pine Crest Cemetery in Deary followed by dessert and coffee at the Deary Community Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bovill Improvement Group, P.O. Box 324, Bovill, ID 83806.