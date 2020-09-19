James Henry Jordan, a longtime Pullman resident, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Woods Health Services in La Verne, Calif. He was 88.
James was born Oct. 16, 1931, in Sacramento, Calif., to Henry Delanis and Sarah “Sadie” (Perry) Jordan, of Rio Linda, Calif. He grew up in Northern California until he was 11, then moved to Oregon, where he was a member of the Grants Pass High School 1948 state championship football team and graduated in 1949. James joined the Army Reserve and served in a variety of positions during summer breaks from college, graduating with a B.S. from Southern Oregon College in 1953. After teaching elementary school in Grants Pass for three years, he decided to pursue his interest in mathematics, earning a M.A. from the University of Oregon in 1958 and his doctorate from the University of Colorado in 1962.
James married Karen Shirley White, of Pullman, on Sept. 13, 1958. They lived in Boulder, Colo., before returning to Pullman in 1962 for a faculty position in the Washington State University Department of Mathematics, where he served as full professor until his retirement in 1999. James received several National Science Foundation grants, including one focused on training college mathematics professors to support K-12 teachers in their math instruction. This became his passion.
James was a family man who adored spending time with his children, grandchildren and relatives. He was a lover of games and puzzles, participating in bridge, go and chess groups with friends and family. James enjoyed sports, serving as a volunteer official at both track and swim meets. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling and daily walks.
James is survived by son Mark and daughter-in-law Imber Lingard, of Gold Coast, Australia; daughter Barbara and son-in-law Russell Pagano, of Riverwoods, Ill.; daughter Molly and son-in-law Dennis Large, of Riverside, Calif.; six grandchildren, Säde, Marissa, Jake, Nick, Tyler and Keara; and one great-granddaughter, Cami. He also leaves behind his brother, Jerry Jordan, of Riddle, Ore. He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Glines, of Yuba City, Calif., and his wife, Karen (White) Jordan, of Pullman.