Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Snow during the morning will mix with rain at times during the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.