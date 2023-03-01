James “Jim” O. Espe, of Moscow, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center. He was born June 16, 1942, in Spokane, and given to the loving arms of Oliver and Madeline Espe. His sister Sarah “Susie” joined the family two years later. Jim attended school at St. Maries Elementary School and graduated from Moscow High School in 1960. He attended the University of Idaho, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education.
He began his teaching career in Payette, Idaho, and then moved to Salem, Ore. It was there that he met his future wife, Carol, on a blind date. They married within a year in December of 1971, and just celebrated their 51st anniversary. After teaching in Salem for two more years, Jim got the position of principal in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. While in Bonners Ferry, Jim and Carol had three daughters, Katie, Amanda and Kristen. The family eventually moved to southern Idaho where Jim was principal of Murtaugh and Challis Elementary Schools. In 1995, the family returned to schools in Orient, Wash., until he retired. During his retirement, he worked part-time for the Moscow School District as an aide on the special needs bus, which he loved.
One of Jim’s proudest moments was when he received his private pilot’s license. He also had a lifelong love of classic cars, and went to car shows whenever he could. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law to Sam, proud grandparent of nine grandchildren, friend and a faithful member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
A celebration of life will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church this spring, to be determined at a later date.
