James John Starr (Jim Starr) was born Feb. 8, 1947, Albany, N.Y., to James John Starr and Elsie V. (Hansen) Starr and raised in the Catholic faith and educated in Catholic schools.
He entered the U.S. Army, serving as a chef and fighting in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged May 28, 1968, as an SP4 E4 (T) and awarded two Vietnam Service Medals, a National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Service Medal. His last duty assignment was at DPG, Dugway, Utah, and he served more than four years in total. He met his first wife, Susan, and they married June 14, 1967, in Salt Lake City, and then had two daughters, Christina K. and Mary Starr. They were divorced Jan. 11, 1973, in Pocatello. He went on to later marry the love of his life, Lois Fern Starr, in Seattle, after meeting in Northern California. Together they became a family, and he devoted himself to raising her youngest daughter, Moneka Anne Starr (Krouse), as his own.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Lois Fern Starr, of Moscow; his daughters, Christina K. and Mary Starr; and his three stepchildren, Cristina Raye Mullen, of Seattle, Charles Rodney Mullen, of Tucson, Ariz., and Moneka Anne Krouse, of Westport, Conn. He has three grandchildren, Natasha Anya Puceta, of Seattle, James Angelo Mullen, of Tucson, and Austin Caleb Krouse, of Connecticut; and his beloved Sparky, a pet Chihuahua.
Jim supported his family as a businessman, displaying a keen understanding of finance and people — he was outstanding in sales, and progressed to hold a variety of management positions, including leading finance departments and general management roles at various automotive dealerships in the Northwest.
Jim’s military service was a defining moment in his life, and he was empathetic to service men and women and a proud supporter of our troops. His family remembers him as a generous man always willing to be there for those in need, regularly giving food and groceries to others before the holidays. He also was an animal lover. When his wife Lois’ parents were ailing, he moved to Moscow to support her in their care and was a compassionate caregiver. When his mother-in-law, Fern Tobiska, lost her husband, Archy, he brought her a new pet, Sparky, that brought her comfort.
Jim always had a great sense of humor, maintained a positive mental attitude, and was an inspiration in how to face and overcome an illness. We were blessed by his love, his humor and his care for his family.
Jim Starr passed away at approximately 11:52 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19, with his family gathered around him at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, surrounded by those he loved, and the nurses and Dr. Singh, who had cared for him this past month. Jim, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, is already dearly missed.
A viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. today at Short’s Funeral Chapel and graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Moscow Cemetery. All are welcome to pay their respects to Jim.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of the Palouse in his honor.
RIP Jim Starr, beloved husband, father and grandfather.
