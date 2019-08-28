James Leroy Allen, 77, died Sunday morning, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home, where he was receiving care from hospice and family following a series of strokes. His loved ones are very grateful he was able to slip quietly from life at the farm, where he had lived for more than 50 years.
Jim was born Jan. 4, 1942, in Potlatch to Richard and Elsie Allen. The second of seven children, he was preceded in death by his younger brother, Jon Allen, and is survived by five sisters, Virginia Walters, Pat Weith, LuAnn Nelson, Becky Brink and Kate Allen.
He attended Potlatch schools and married Janice McCleerey on Aug. 27, 1960, in Princeton. They made their home in Potlatch. Jim worked at the Potlatch lumber mill, farmed, logged briefly and then worked long-term for Wilbur-Ellis Co. One of his greatest continuing interests was sports, and he avidly followed a wide variety. He was a great observer of people and their behavior, chuckling to himself. He loved reading. His children remember many card games, camping trips, his happy involvement with their 4-H and school sports, the joint effort of chasing cows and sharing of insights.
His wife, Janice, died in 2011, and Jim never quite adjusted to life without her presence on the farm. He is survived by one son, Brady Allen, and his wife, Liz, of Potlatch; two daughters, Debbie Holbrook and her husband, Don, of Palouse, and Teresa Strong and her husband, Craig, of Cheney, Wash. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Nate, Holli, Matt, Josh, Rachel, Caitlyn, Tiana and Stevie, who helped with his care; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Honoring Jim’s wishes, there will be no official memorial service, but his family hopes that in the community and among friends, there might be glasses raised and stories told remembering him. He would have liked that.
A debt of gratitude is owed to the Potlatch Ambulance crew. Memorials may be given to them at the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
