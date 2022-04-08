Born in 1951 in Greenville, S.C., James L. “Jim” Murphy died Sunday, April 3, 2022, following a brief and sudden illness. He is survived by his wife, Karen A. Murphy, of Moscow, his daughter, Bethany Murphy, and son-in-law, Gabe Russell, of Renton, Wash.
Jim was a Moscow resident of 23 years, many of which he spent working for the University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music. He retired in 2015, and spent the last seven years volunteering for various organizations, including SHIBA and AARP. His retirement specialties included translating Medicare requirements and helping with income tax preparation.
Jim also leaves part of his career musical legacy with Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan.; the College of Idaho in Caldwell; and Temple Junior College in Temple, Texas. His love for education was well-known, and he contributed greatly to the careers and educations of so many students across the country.
The family requests privacy at this time. Donations are requested in lieu of cards and flowers, and can be made in Jim’s honor to the Stetson University Department of Music in DeLand, Fla. Donations can be made online at stetson.edu/give, or by mail to Stetson University, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., Unit 8286, DeLand, FL 32723.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.