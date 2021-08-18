1947-2021
My dad, James Leroy Wilson, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at 73; a month shy of his 74th birthday.
He had five children, 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He served in the Navy and Army, veteran of two wars. He was part of the technology start in the ’70s and built transistors that now are microscopic. He taught his electronics to students at Washington State University. He was an avid fisherman, a skilled hunter and fed his family what he caught and killed. He was a craftsman and hand-made many Christmas gifts, one-of-a kind creations out of love. He had many wives: Mildred Louise Brunette, Carolyn Sue Scott and his current wife, Linda Estep. He made his share of mistakes, he was human after all, but he also made amends as best he could. He became a motorcycle enthusiast and rode with the “Hells Canyon Hogs.” He was friend to many, highly intelligent and a passionate giver to causes he believed in. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and is with my grandparents in heaven. I pray I will see him again.
The current wife says no memorial so this is my eulogy. I loved my dad; I hated my dad. He was my dad, and when it all comes to light, my dad still, despite the years of silence between us. I’m thankful the latter years were not, and I will miss celebrating birthdays together Dad, yours Sept. 20th, mine the 21st. My father always told me I was defiant from the start. I was to be born on his birthday, but held off an extra four minutes into the 21st and am forever the rebellious daughter.
I love that you taught me to fish and hunt, to love the outdoors, nature, road trips and camping. And all my partners have been judged on how well they could hit the notes to “Lion Sleeps Tonight” because you could masterfully; I miss being your wimowop girl. You valued education and taught me early that if “I’d amount to anything” I’d need to make school a priority. Thank you. I tried and succeeded in passing that to my children as well. You were stubborn, and many have said I’m just like you, but I’m not stubborn, I’m just set in my ways. You instilled a love of music, all music, classical and ’50s and ’60s are still my favorites. You challenged me, and to spite you I achieved. Thank you for the tenacity. I love you. I think you know, in heaven bathed in perfect love, all is forgiven, hurts forgotten, knowledge and understanding increase.
Thank you dad, I’ll miss you.