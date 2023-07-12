James Norman Ware

James Ware, 61, of Moscow, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 17, 2023, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He is survived by his three children Kayla, Ryan and Anna Ware.

Jim was born in Moscow on February 15, 1962, to John Ware and Francis (Byers) Smith. Growing up in Troy, Jim was the middle child between two sisters, Sina and Sandy. He attended Troy High School and later moved to Moscow, where he spent the majority of his life.

Over the years, Jim held many jobs. In his younger days, he did roofing around the area, worked at the lumber mill in Troy, read water meters for the City of Moscow, and was a custodian at the University of Idaho. Later on in his life, he delivered medication, shuttled people on the “party bus,” and most recently worked for the Lewiston Tribune driving trucks and making deliveries.

