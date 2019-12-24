James Patrick Irwin, 70, of Renton, Wash., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Yorba Linda, Calif., while visiting family.
James was born Feb. 8, 1949, in Sunnyvale, Calif., to Harry and Barbara Irwin. He attended Seattle University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. James went to work for the Boeing Company following college and retired following a distinguished 47-year career. James married Joan Kinzer in 1977, and together they made Renton their home. His interests were many, including spending time with family, skiing, baseball, basketball, hiking, traveling, history, math and playing piano and guitar.
He is survived by his son, Nathaniel Kinzer Irwin; daughter, Frances Kinzer Irwin; father, Harry Irwin; his sister, Alice Logan; two brothers, Don and John Irwin; and his granddaughter, Marley Marie Koopmans. James was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Kinzer in 2012 and his mother.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Uniontown. Vault interment will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.