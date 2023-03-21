Jim Reece passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at his home in Moscow.

Jim was born on Nov. 24, 1944, to Frank and Hazel Reece in Palo Alto, Calif., joining his brother Rey, age 9, in the family. Jim grew up in East Palo Alto among many friends who still remember him as kind, sweet and dependable, even as a very young child. He graduated from Ravenswood High School in 1962.

Jim attended Pacific Lutheran University and graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelors of Arts degree in German in 1966. While an undergraduate, he was able, with a scholarship, to study at the University of Heidelberg in Heidelberg, Germany, where he discovered his love of the German language and literature. In addition to being an exceptional student Jim showed both musical and theatrical talents, playing guitar and taking on a major role in a play during his senior year.