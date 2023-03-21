Jim Reece passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at his home in Moscow.
Jim was born on Nov. 24, 1944, to Frank and Hazel Reece in Palo Alto, Calif., joining his brother Rey, age 9, in the family. Jim grew up in East Palo Alto among many friends who still remember him as kind, sweet and dependable, even as a very young child. He graduated from Ravenswood High School in 1962.
Jim attended Pacific Lutheran University and graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelors of Arts degree in German in 1966. While an undergraduate, he was able, with a scholarship, to study at the University of Heidelberg in Heidelberg, Germany, where he discovered his love of the German language and literature. In addition to being an exceptional student Jim showed both musical and theatrical talents, playing guitar and taking on a major role in a play during his senior year.
After graduating from PLU, Jim received a scholarship from the University of Oregon in German studies along with his lifelong friend, Jerry Fetz, who had studied with him at PLU and in Germany. Both studied German literature and earned Master’s and Ph.D. degrees from UO. Jim’s scholarship allowed him to study another year in Germany before returning to teach beginning German and to finish the coursework for his Ph.D.
Jim married Joanne Ruth Fetz Reece in 1967. They divorced in 1995. Their son, Karl, was born on March 28, 1972. Jim married Patricia Louise Hine in 1998. Jim and Joanne remained friends and developed a friendship with their second spouses, Jim’s wife, Pat, and Joanne’s husband, Bill Voxman.
In 1970, Jim moved to Moscow, where he taught German Language and Literature at the University of Idaho for 38 years. During this time he served two terms as Chair of the Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures. He found his true vocation in teaching language and felt fortunate to have the opportunity to work with young adults throughout a long teaching career. He was highly regarded by his colleagues and much appreciated by his students.
As a scholar Jim was active in the American Association of Teachers of German and the German Studies Association of which he was a founding member. During his last few years of teaching, he was active as a teacher trainer for the Goethe-Institut. He was an active, longtime member of St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman and a member of the Palouse Zen Community in Moscow. He was active in several nonprofit organizations, including Amnesty International, Moscow Sister City Association, and Family Promise.
Jim worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those around him. When he moved into a condominium, he took on responsibility for the HOA accounting, general problem solving, and building and yard maintenance, doing most of the yard work and gardening himself. One of the residents called him Saint James.
Jim enjoyed reading and loved the outdoors as a runner, backpacker, hiker, camper and golfer. He was an enthusiastic world traveler and often included outdoor activities on his trips. He especially enjoyed exploring the mountains of the Inland Northwest and the canyonlands of Utah with Pat. He had a passion for singing and sang in the St. James Episcopal Church choir and with the Palouse Choral Society since its founding in 2000 after singing for nearly 10 years with other local choral groups.
Jim leaves behind his wife, Pat Hine, his son, Karl Reece, Karl’s wife, Karin and their children Ada and Ian, his older brother Rey Reece, Rey’s wife Norma and their son, Steve.
Jim will be deeply missed for his selfless generosity, dependability, sense of humor, willingness to step in wherever help is needed and, most of all, for his kind and gentle soul.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 24, at St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 Stadium Way, Pullman. For those who wish to make a gift in Jim’s memory, the family suggests donating to Palouse Choral Society palousechoralsociety.org/support-pcs.