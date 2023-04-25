James Ryan Church “JR/Preacher,” born on Dec. 12, 1977, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 7, 2023, at his home in Walla Walla. He was 45 years old. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden death.

James attended grade school in Deary and Missoula, Mont. He attended Junior and Senior High Schools in Moscow where he graduated in 1996.

He proudly served his country in the United States Marines from 2001 to 2005. During that time, he spent two tours in Iraq, supporting our troops, and was recognized for his service with several medals, including the Rifle Expert Badge, Sharpshooter, National Defense Service Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

