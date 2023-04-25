James Ryan Church “JR/Preacher,” born on Dec. 12, 1977, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 7, 2023, at his home in Walla Walla. He was 45 years old. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden death.
James attended grade school in Deary and Missoula, Mont. He attended Junior and Senior High Schools in Moscow where he graduated in 1996.
He proudly served his country in the United States Marines from 2001 to 2005. During that time, he spent two tours in Iraq, supporting our troops, and was recognized for his service with several medals, including the Rifle Expert Badge, Sharpshooter, National Defense Service Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
James had many passions in life. He loved to go fishing, listen to music, collect and watch movies, complete puzzles and tinker with anything electronic. He was extremely artistic and worked with many mediums. Working with wood was a gift passed on to him from his grandma and her father, Vernon Sides.
James is survived by his three beautiful daughters Savannah, Addison and Baylee, his parents Frank and Linda Church, sister Jamie Church, nephews Daylon, Skyler, Trenten and Caden, his grandmothers Kathy Neville, Darlene McKnight and Christine Poat, as well as multiple aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched during his time with us.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life afterwards at the University Inn Best Western.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.