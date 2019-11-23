Jim Short, 75, died peacefully Nov. 9, 2019, at the Evergreen Hospice Center in Kirkland, Wash.
Jim was raised in Pullman, graduated from Washington State Univeristy in forestry and spent his career working for Scott Paper and Kimberly-Clark in the paper industry.
He is survived by his wife, Janis; daughters Gretchen Short and Keri Jantz; son Greg Short; stepsons Bart and Chase Parsley; grandchildren Owen and Ayden Jantz, and Ryan and Megan Short Lettieri.
Celebration of life will be held 5 p.m. March 14, Rosehill Community Center in Mukilteo, Wash. To reach family: joplinparsley@hotmail.com.