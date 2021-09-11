James Starr Jenks passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Moraga, Calif. He was 82 years old.
He was born Oct. 18, 1938, in Moscow. He grew up in Moscow and earned a degree in geological engineering at the University of Idaho. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a lieutenant stationed in Germany. After leaving the Army, he earned a master’s degree in water resource engineering from the University of California in Berkeley. Jim then worked for Leeds Hill and Jewett Inc., a consulting firm specializing in water resources in San Francisco for 25 years. Later he was appointed as the watermaster of the Santa Margarita River Watershed by the Federal District Court of Southern California, where he served for 15 years.
In retirement, Jim enjoyed biking, gardening and spending time at his cabin on Coeur d’Alene Lake in Idaho.
He is survived by his son, James William Jenks, of Coeur d’Alene; his daughter, Jeanne Maree O’Connor, of Lafayette, Calif.; his grandson, Alexander Jenks O’Connor, of Spokane; his brother, Ralph; and his sister, Ann. He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn Alexandrina Slater Jenks.