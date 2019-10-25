Janet Elaine Schneider, 73, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, surrounded by her family in Winchester, Kan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church with Fr. Jay Kythe, OSB, as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, with visitation following until 8:30 p.m. at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, Kan. Memorials are suggested to Susan G. Komen Foundation and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Janet was born April 20, 1946, in Atchison, Kan., the daughter of Ronald and Helen (Wagner) Kesse. She was a nurse for many years, having worked at assisted living facilities. Janet was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Atchison, Kan. She enjoyed going to Washington State University sporting events, knitting and crocheting. Janet especially enjoyed spending time with her husband Don at their cabin in Montana.
Janet married John “Jack” Schneider, Oct. 15, 1971, they later divorced. She married Donald Hower, Sept. 28, 1995. He survives of the home. Additional survivors include: a daughter, Sara (Matthew) Noll, of Winchester, Kan.; a son, Peter (Lindsey Robinson) Schneider, of Lawrence, Kan.; two stepdaughters, Genny Hower (Haakan Younes), Pittsburgh, Pa., Jessica Hower, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; a brother Ronnie (Cindy) Kesse, of Cummings, Kan.; a sister, Carolyn Wilson (Dave Kahm) of Atchison, Kan.; grandchildren, Aaron, Andrew and Abraham Noll, Alexis Schneider, Oliver, Elliot, Charles Younes and Zoey Karastamatis.
She was preceded in death by her parents.