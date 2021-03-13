“It is truly a spectacular view from where I now sit.”
Janet “Jan” Delores Stone Hinrichs peacefully passed away in her sleep early Thursday, March 4, 2021, lovingly surrounded by her children, Mary Jo Harris (Stephen), Max Hinrichs (Vicki), Phil Hinrichs (Pamela) and Scott Hinrichs (Sue).
Jan will be remembered by family and friends whose lives will be forever touched by her sense of humor and infectious laugh, endless words of wisdom and advice, adventurous nature, entrepreneurial spirit, her eye and attention to detail, and her great storytelling. And let’s not forget her remarkable listening skills ... Haha!
Jan was born May 17, 1933, in Pullman to Leamon and Josephine (Ross) Stone. After graduating from Pullman High School, Jan attended Washington State College. She was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority and loved her time with the FISH FANS synchronized swimming team. Like many in her family, she was a true Cougar fan. Jan married her high school sweetheart, Bob Hinrichs, in 1952. Jan and Bob raised four children and enthusiastically spent hours attending the many activities of their athletic family. Jan had a deep commitment to her friends and family. She entertained with style and grace, making everything look easy.
When the kids left home, her thirst for learning landed Jan in a Cessna 150 to obtain her pilot’s license. In addition, she achieved her float plane and mountain credentials. It was also during that time that Jan parlayed her years of experience at the Empire Department Store and Karee’s to open her own unique brand of apparel, JD’s Plaza and JD’s Uptown.
Jan’s “young at heart” spirit made for a perfect fit as a sorority housemother. She thoroughly enjoyed an 18-year career as a beloved housemother for the Gamma Phi Beta and Alpha Gamma Delta (voted Housemother of the Year) sororities at the University of Idaho. Jan ended her successful career at the Alpha Delta Pi sorority at Washington State University.
Jan’s greatest joy came from her 10 wonderful and loving grandchildren, MJ and Stephen’s children Tyler (Emily) Harris, Gavin Harris and Lauren Harris, Max and Vicki’s children Molly Ramos (Joe) and Juliann Hinrichs, Phil and Pamela’s children Phillip Hinrichs, Kyle (Caitlin) Hinrichs and Katie (Jordan) Palmer, Scott and Sue’s children Josie and Max; and six great-grandchildren Garret, Sebastian, Keegan, Lucy, Olive and Bo. Grandma taught the grandchildren to never take themselves too seriously, to always use cloth napkins, that thank-you notes never go out of style, how to play “Spite and Malice,” and that you can never have too many Beanie Babies.
Additionally, Jan is survived by her sister, Joanne Melcher, whom she loved dearly, as well as nieces Kim, Jaylene, and Laurel and nephew Rob. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Lea and Josephine Stone, and nephew Mark Hinrichs. Jan also leaves behind scores of lifelong cherished friends (you know who you are).
The family wishes to extend their sincere and special thanks to her caregivers, Pamela, Katie, and Joanne, along with Regency Pullman and Kindred Hospice.
A private family funeral Mass was held for Jan at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pullman. The entire family looks forward to hosting a celebration of life sometime this coming summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Meals on Wheels (bit.ly/38y0JT8) or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (bit.ly/3vsyKOP) or your local food bank. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.
As Jan continues her journey, she says to us, “You take care of you.” And as she looks back at her amazing life she says, “I’ll see you when I see you.”