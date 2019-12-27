Janet L. Feldner, 73, of Colfax, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
She was known as a very stubborn and courageous woman and her battle with cancer was difficult; however, she passed very peacefully and contently. The family will gather privately in the spring to celebrate her life. No public services are planned at this time.
Janet was born Sept. 3, 1946, in San Francisco to John “Leif” and LaVyrl Tomey Johnson. She grew up in the Bay Area with her younger brother, Milton. Janet’s father built many of the homes they lived in over the years in the San Francisco area. She graduated from Oakland High and went on to complete some college courses. She moved to Pullman in 1969. She found work in Moscow at an ice cream shop and for a few years at the Appaloosa Horse Club. She moved to Albion and began working for Washington State University as a janitor.
She met Curtis Feldner, who lived near her, and after a brief courtship, they were married Oct. 16, 1976. They continued living in Albion and started a family. Two children were born to Janet — Shelley and Cliff. In earlier years, she would take her kids on her Avon route with her, or she would hitch up the horse and cart and take them around the countryside. She enjoyed being a mom and homemaker until Cliff was in the first grade. She went back to WSU and worked in the library “doing everything” for many years. Janet had done extensive cataloging work in the library computer systems at the time of her retirement in 2015.
She was a voracious reader and would read anything. She also liked sewing and was an excellent seamstress. Her absolute favorite pastime was her grandchildren and she loved them with all her heart. Janet loved animals of all kinds and dogs, cats and horses were regular members of the family. She often tended a large garden and her color of choice was purple. She loved anything and everything purple. The Feldners moved to Colfax about 20 years ago and settled into their home along the North Palouse River about 10 years ago.
Janet is survived by her husband, Curtis; her children, Shelley (Paul) Schuerman and Cliff (Janet) Feldner; and her three grandsons, Mason, Trevor and Caleb, all living in Colfax; and by her brother, Milton Johnson, of Winters, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents. The family suggests memorial gifts go to a charity of donor’s choice. An online guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com.