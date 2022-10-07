Janette Friel, 1940-2022
Janette lived a vibrant and full life defined by generosity, principle and fun. She loved sports, which was probably the result of growing up with her father, Jack Friel, who was the basketball coach at Washington State University for 30 seasons.
Janette received her B.S. in psychology from Stanford University in 1961 and, after studying for a year at the University of Oregon, she received her M.S. in comparative physiological psychology from the University of Florida in 1963. She worked as the coordinator of the longitudinal dyslexia project from its inception. However, animals were her major passion and she decided to become a veterinarian at the age of 40, at a time when it was very difficult to secure a spot in a veterinary college. She graduated second in her class. She received her D.V.M. from the University of Florida and practiced in Atlanta, co-owning an animal clinic for several years. After retiring, she moved back to the Pacific Northwest and lived in Eugene, Ore., since 2004.
Following a hemorrhagic stroke (2012) and subsequent seizures, Janette suffered the ongoing loss of her memory and cognitive abilities. Faced with the loss of autonomy and self-identity due to dementia, Janette began to search for a legal way to end her life. Janette lived her life with dignity and she chose to die with dignity. Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act has no provisions covering Janette’s cognitive decline. But Janette discovered that Switzerland does have a voluntary assisted death law, which legally includes these conditions. After a thorough review, they accept citizens from other countries for this service.
On Aug. 4, 2022, Janette died a peaceful, voluntary, assisted death in Switzerland, accompanied by her spouse, Nancy, and her dear friend, Rhonda. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Sue Friel, and four nephews, Terry, Bryan, John and Patrick. She is greatly missed.
If you wish to honor her memory, the following are a few of the organizations she supported: Freedom from Religion: ffrf.org, Oregon Humane Society: oregonhumane.org and St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County: svdp.us.