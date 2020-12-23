Janice Annette Anderson, 81, of Pullman, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Janice was born Aug. 21, 1939, in Tacoma to Vernard and Opal (Kaiser) Cowell. She grew up and attended school in Yakima, where she graduated high school in 1958. Janice went on to continue her education at Eastern Washington University, where she received her degree in 1962. She married Vernon Lee Anderson and they made Springdale, Wash., their home where she taught high school for the Mary Walker School District until 1970. In 1982, Janice moved to Pullman and she taught as a substitute teacher for the Pullman School District for several years. Janice was a member of the Pullman Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon and member of the church choir. She enjoyed singing in the choir, reading, crocheting, Bible study, child learning and sewing.
Janice is survived by her children, Ted Vincent Anderson and Shirley Lorene Platt; her daughters-in-law, Debra Lee Anderson and Beth Anderson; seven grandchildren, Vickie, Isaac, Monica, Benjamin, Abigail, Shelby and Logan; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn Nellis. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Anderson; beloved granddaughter Brenda Marie Anderson; and son-in-law David Paul Platt.
No public services are being planned at this time. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to the Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way, Pullman, WA 99163. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.