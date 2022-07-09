Janice Claire Thompson, 87, of Deary, was born in 1934, to Armand “Red” and Katherine (Alexander) Beltramo. She passed away Thursday morning, June 30, 2022.
Jan is survived by her husband, Bill Thompson; her children, Kathy Gonzales, Dana (Michelle) Blyleven, Cindy Hardin, Therese Blyleven-Paiva, Tony Blyleven, Mark (Carol) Blyleven and Aaron (Shane) Thompson; 19 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Tony Beltramo; her son Gary Lynn Blyleven; and her daughter Shannon Thompson.
At Jan’s request, there will be no service and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or your local Catholic Church.