Janice Dean Brobst, 86, longtime Pullman resident, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Janice was born Oct. 14, 1935, in San Diego, to Carl Schmitt and Maurine (Brill) Schmitt. She grew up in Carlsbad, Calif., graduating from Oceanside High School in 1952.
Janice married Richard Wasson in 1958. The couple soon settled in Hawaii. She loved Hawaii and enjoyed everything it offered. After her divorce from Wasson, she moved to Lafayette, Ind., where she met Dr. Duane Brobst while studying for her bachelor degree. They were married Nov. 27, 1970, at Simpson United Methodist Church, in Pullman.
Janice worked as the office manager for Dr. Leo Bustad, dean of WSU College of Veterinary Medicine, and later following her love for horses, she became the registrar at the Appaloosa Horse Club in Moscow. She was all things horses and taught her daughter Amy to ride. Her family meant the world to her and Janice always had dinner on the table, even while working full-time. Janice and Duane shared many common interests. Both were WSU alumni, gardened together, helped with Meals on Wheels and were longtime active members of the Simpson United Methodist Church. Janice loved to travel and was adventurous throughout her life. Together, Janice and Duane went on three sabbaticals, twice living in Melbourne, Australia, and once in New Market, England. She was both organized and spontaneous, so as not to miss out on anything fun.
Janice is survived by her children, William Wasson, Todd Brobst (Robyn) and Amy Mullins; her sister, Lynne Rankin; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane, and her son, Clay.
The memorial service is planned for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct.8, at Simpson United Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St., Pullman. Janice will be laid to rest at the Pullman Cemetery. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations are suggested to Meals on Wheels, PO Box 107, 210 S. Main St., Colfax, WA 99111, or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.