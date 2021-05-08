Janice Lynn Baker (Knott) unexpectedly passed away at the age of 73 on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston.
She was loved and will be very missed by her family and friends. She was a believer in Jesus and entered His arms peacefully.
Janice grew up in Illinois and then went off to college at Winona State College. She finished a degree at Rockford School of Practical Nursing. Throughout her life, she had various part-time jobs which included working as an LPN at Poudre Valley Hospital in Colorado. She also worked at the University of Idaho, the Latah County Courthouse and the Lewiston Independent School District.
Janice married a loving man, LeRoy Baker, in 1974, in Fort Collins, Colo. She lived and raised a family in Troy, including her two daughters, Jennifer and Kathleen. She was active at her church, Trinity Baptist Church of Moscow.
Janice was known for her kind and friendly spirit and treasured spending time with others. She was always up for an adventure. She also enjoyed reading, ceramics, embroidery and traveling.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Lola Knott; and her husband of 45 years, LeRoy Baker. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Miller, and husband Adam, of Bonners Ferry; her daughter, Kathleen Lamb, and husband Kyle, of Colorado; six grandchildren, Hannah, Rachel, Rebecca, Tim, Chris and Ben; her sister, Diana Dille, and husband Brian, of Texas; her niece, Tamara, and husband Brady.
Janice’s memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Trinity Baptist Church in Moscow.