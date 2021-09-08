Janis “Jan” E. McGraw, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
Jan was born to parents Leslie and Evelyn Lilliberg on Dec. 11, 1935, in Duluth, Minn. She spent her childhood in Duluth and graduated from Denfeld High School in 1954.
Jan began her working career at the U.S. Steel Plant’s typing pool until her life as she knew it was forever changed when she met a handsome man on a Greyhound bus traveling with a friend in California. She married Bud McGraw and moved out West where they would raise their five children, and where she would spend the rest of her life. The story of their meeting and the resulting 61 years of marriage are a source of great pride to our family.
She loved nothing more than being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. You could often find her with a purse full of pictures ready to share how everyone was doing. Her family was her pride and joy.
She was active in the community and a member of many volunteer and women’s organizations including the Ida Gems. She was a Girl Scout troop leader, a Cub Scout den mother, volunteered in the library of West Park Elementary School, the Special Olympics and Good Sam Club to name a few.
Jan’s many accomplishments beyond raising five children include working at the University of Idaho in the engineering department and H&R Block. She owned and operated McGraw’s Auto Parts local NAPA Store along with Bud for many years up to their retirement. They then spent winters in Payson, Ariz., enjoying warmer weather and exploring on four-wheelers.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Kathy Warren, Linda McGraw (Heather), Dan McGraw (Monique), Cheryl Hage (Gary) and Brian McGraw (Conny); her 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Jan is also survived by her brothers Jerry, Glen and Tim Lilliberg; sisters Pam Pagano and Susie Lilliberg; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud (Floyd) McGraw Jr.; her parents, Leslie and Evelyn Lilliberg; her sister Carol; brothers Bob and Rick.
There will be a private burial on a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Jan’s name to the Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation, which can be contacted at alzheimersprevention.org or (888) 908-5766.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.