Jason Cornell Porter, 45, of Pullman, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Jason was born Aug. 15, 1978, in Provo, Utah, to Cornell and Ruth (Brady) Porter. He grew up in West Valley City, Utah where he graduated from high school. He then attended Snow College where he earned his Associates degree. Jason served his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the New Jersey, Cherry Hill mission, Spanish-speaking. He learned to speak Spanish fluently there and used it the rest of his life in both personal and professional capacities. His mission experiences not only created a love for Hispanic people, but began a life-long love affair with cooking. Following this two-year mission, Jason returned to Provo and received both his Bachelor and Master’s degrees in accounting at Brigham Young University. While there, he married Carrie Ann Robison on July 15, 2000. They were sealed in the Mount Timpanogos temple in American Fork, Utah. After Jason received his Master’s degree, they moved to Athens, Ga., where Jason then completed his Ph.D. in education at the University of Georgia. During this time, Jason and Carrie had their first two children, daughter Emily and son Josh. The family arrived on the Palouse in 2006, where Jason taught for eight years at the University of Idaho. While living in Moscow, their third child, Michael, was born. Following four years teaching at the University of South Dakota, the family moved back to the Palouse where Jason continued his career at Washington State University in the Carson College of Business.
Jason was an accomplished author of accounting text books and cases, research publications, course specific materials and short fiction stories. His prolific, thoughtful writing gained him the admiration and respect of peers, students and other professionals. He was also a wonderful teacher and mentor, receiving many awards for his service throughout the years. Despite all of the honors he received, Jason maintained his strong focus on his students, making sure their learning was his top priority. His famous catchphrase was “I have a spreadsheet for that,” and he always did. In fact, one of his students referred to him as an “Excel god.” Outside of spreadsheets, two of Jason’s greatest passions were cooking and making chocolate candy. He learned his candy making skills from his grandmother and was very proud to continue her legacy in his own way. Everyone he knew benefited from these talents because he cooked often for his family and friends and sent candy out every Christmas.
Above all, Jason’s family and faith were of the utmost importance to him. Time spent with family was his top priority. Trips to the coast and reading great books aloud were always treasured moments, as well as walks, flying kites, sharing stories and singing together. Jason was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in various capacities throughout his life — missionary, secretary, counselor, speaker and many different teaching responsibilities.