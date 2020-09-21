Jason William Kilborn, 41, of Moscow, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center.
Jason was born Oct. 30, 1978, in Moscow, to Russ and Sandy (Lorentz) Kilborn. He attended Troy Elementary School and graduated from Troy High School in 1997.
Jason married Catherine Spencer in August 1999 and they had three children, Savanna, Spencer and Sam.
He worked first at the University of Idaho and eventually at Latah County as maintenance mechanic. He enjoyed woodworking, spending time outdoors and was an excellent mechanic.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine; his children, Savanna, Spencer and Sam, all of Moscow; his sister, Tonya (James) Murray Brianna and children Kendra and Kolby Murray, of Genesee; brother Justin (Shannon) Kilborn and children Riley and Kiimber, of Troy; parents, Russ and Sandy Kilborn, of Troy; and in-laws Keith and Josh Spencer of Troy.
No services are planned at this time.