Jay Charles Ostvig, formerly of Moscow, passed away Monday June 27, 2022, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene surrounded by his family.
Jay was born in Watertown, Minn., on Oct. 15, 1971. He was raised in Mound, Minn., and spent his youth there, graduating from Mound High School. He served a mission in Montana for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He began his college career next, earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix and then a Master of Business Administration from Northwest Nazarene University.
Words fall short and cannot express the loss we feel and the love we have for Jay. He was taught that actions are the true measure by which we are judged and this was how he lived. He enjoyed helping everyone around him. Family was everything to Jay. He spoke often about his children and their activities and accomplishments. Jay was a leader and excelled in all things that he committed to. Jay’s great example of service and fellowship was felt by so many in his life. His energy for life was electrifying, even contagious. Jay could be found talking with anyone about any number of subjects — he never knew a stranger.
Jay will be greatly missed.
Jay is survived by his wife, Jennifer; children, McKinley, Bergan, Traye, Lucas and Natasha; sister, Marianne; brothers, Michael and David; a large, loving family that includes too many relatives and in-laws to list; and countless friends.
Preceding Jay in death are his father and mother, Jack and Gunnel.
There will be a public visitation for Jay held from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth Street, Moscow. Viewing will also be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, in the relief society room of the LDS Blaine Street Building, 1657 S. Blaine Street, Moscow, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Grave dedication will take place in the Moscow City Cemetery following the funeral service.
A memorial will also be held in Maple Plain, Minn., from 4-8 p.m. July 20, at Lake Independence/Baker Park Reserve – Driftwood Pavilion, 2309 Baker Park Road, Maple Plain.
Short’s Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.