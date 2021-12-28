Jay Vernon McClanahan, 58, was born to Floyd and Rita McClanahan Feb. 22, 1963, in Lewistown, Mont. He passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at his home in Moscow after a lengthy battle with multiple health conditions.
Jay was a lifetime enthusiast of outdoor activities, from hunting and fishing to camping and boating. An active athlete as a young man — particularly enjoying baseball and football — he especially loved supporting his daughter’s softball endeavors. He quickly became known to many as the Super Fan at any sporting event later in life. Besides his family, one of his biggest joys was driving the athletics buses for local public schools, and University of Idaho and Washington State University athletes, and cheering them on from the stands. He will always be remembered as a passionate supporter of our local young athletes.
Jay is survived by his loving wife of more than 30 years, Merida; daughters McKenzie McClanahan, of Moscow, and Breanna (John) Schaefer, of Belle Fourche, S.D.; sons Kyle McClanahan, of Bakersfield, Calif., and William (Erin) Steppe, of Lewiston; parents Floyd and Rita McClanahan, of Columbia Falls, Mont.; sister Jody (Kevin) Wolf, of Columbia Falls, Mont.; brother Russell (Kara) McClanahan, of Pullman; six beautiful grandchildren and another due in April; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A small memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 8, 2022, at Palouse Federated Church in Palouse. A larger celebration of life gathering will be held in Columbia Falls, Mont., in early summer 2022.
The family has established a memorial fund to help with expenses and to establish a scholarship program for young student athletes at the Garfield-Palouse Cooperative Schools. Donations can be made to Jay McClanahan Memorial Fund at Idaho Central Credit Union.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.