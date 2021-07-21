Jean Alma Olson, of Troy, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her home. She was 85.
Jean was born April 26, 1936, in Moscow to Gilmore and Alma (Flatt) Anderson. She grew up in Moscow, attended Moscow schools, graduating from Moscow High School where she was a cheerleader. She attended Kinman Business College in Spokane for a time. Jean was a bookkeeper for Chestnut Auto Sales in Moscow, later for Idaho Cedar Sales and Hayden & Ross Accounting Firm.
She married Dick Olson on July 6, 1964, in Coeur d’Alene. Jean and Dick owned and operated Dick’s Horseshoe Bar in Troy for 13 years, where Jean worked as a bookkeeper and relief bartender for many of those years.
She collected and made dolls, and had a vast collection. She and Dick belonged to the Good Sam RV Club and enjoyed traveling in their motorhome. They made many trips to the Oregon Coast, Montana and often on the St. Joe River, camping and fishing, and had made a trip to the Cayman Islands. Jean also enjoyed oil painting and was a lifelong Methodist.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dick, at their Troy home; a daughter, Cherie Cain, of Troy; stepchildren, Jim and Tony Olson, of Moscow, and Sheree Moore, in Georgia; and a brother, John Anderson, in Boise. She also leaves 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Beulah Cemetery in Troy.
The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Troy Ambulance and Fire Department.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.