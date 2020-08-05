Jean Elizabeth Rohn

A private graveside service for Jean E. Rohn, 72, will be held. Mrs. Rohn passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
She was born Dec. 11, 1947, at Long Beach, Calif., to Albert and Elizabeth (Taylor) Goure. She attended McKlachy High School in Sacramento, graduating in 1966. She then attended college at La Grande, Ore., and later earned her master’s degree in social work from Whitman College in Walla Walla.
Jean married Delbert Rohn on July 10, 2003, at Friday Harbor, Wash., and the couple made their home at Clarkston for the next few years. After retirement in 2010, they moved to Port Ludlow and resided there for five years. In 2015, they returned to Clarkston, where they have made their home since.
Jean worked as a dental assistant for many years. Her husband, Delbert, was a retired dentist. She attended the Sonrise Church in Clarkston. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and knitting. She also enjoyed painting watercolors.
Survivors include her husband, Delbert, at the Clarkston home; one son, Alan Robertson, of Tennessee; one daughter, Kim (Patrick) McNamara, of Clarkston; one brother, John (Ann) Woods, of Iowa; sisters Alberta Baughman, of Loomis, Calif., and Melinda Woods, of Sacramento; and two grandchildren, Kyle McNamara and Darren Robertson.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.