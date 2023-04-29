Jean Margaret Chapman

On Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, Jean Margaret Chapman, passed away at the age of 82. She was born in 1941 in St. Cloud, Minn., and grew up primarily in Bismarck, N.D., with her sister Barbara, mother and father, Helen and Merton Nelson.

Jean developed a deep of love of sports at a young age and, along with her sister Barbara, became avid fans of their favorite teams. For Jean this meant a life rooting for the Seahawks, Mariners and, of course, the Cougars.

After working summers at the hotel in the Yellowstone National Park (a job that provided bear stories recounted for the rest of her days), she attended North Dakota State University graduating with a degree in biology. This is where she met her first husband, John Marshall Wardwell. John and Jean indulged their love of the outdoors, traveling and car camping while living in Tucson, Ariz., Williamsburg, Va., Frankfurt, Germany, Chapel Hill, N.C., and Bozeman, Mont. Eventually the couple (with their young son Joseph in tow) landed in Pullman.

