On Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, Jean Margaret Chapman, passed away at the age of 82. She was born in 1941 in St. Cloud, Minn., and grew up primarily in Bismarck, N.D., with her sister Barbara, mother and father, Helen and Merton Nelson.
Jean developed a deep of love of sports at a young age and, along with her sister Barbara, became avid fans of their favorite teams. For Jean this meant a life rooting for the Seahawks, Mariners and, of course, the Cougars.
After working summers at the hotel in the Yellowstone National Park (a job that provided bear stories recounted for the rest of her days), she attended North Dakota State University graduating with a degree in biology. This is where she met her first husband, John Marshall Wardwell. John and Jean indulged their love of the outdoors, traveling and car camping while living in Tucson, Ariz., Williamsburg, Va., Frankfurt, Germany, Chapel Hill, N.C., and Bozeman, Mont. Eventually the couple (with their young son Joseph in tow) landed in Pullman.
In Pullman, Jean found her community and was actively involved in the local chapter of the American Association of University Women, the Pullman Civic Trust (working tirelessly to help create the Bill Chipman Trail), and served as chairwoman for the Whitman County Planning Commission for nine years, where she truly had a knack for the minutiae of Whitman County’s nuanced water laws.
Returning to higher education, Jean studied history at Washington State University where she received a second bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the department; a deep passion that inspired family and friends to claim she could recite the rise and fall of the Roman Empire pretty much day by day.
After the death of her first husband, Jean married Roger Chapman in 2010. She loved her blended family dearly and cherished the home they had with their two dogs and cat on Sunnyside Hill in Pullman. In these years, Jean wrote op eds for the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, which no matter the political or cultural topic somehow the two dogs found their way into most of her writing.
Jean is survived by her sister Barbara; three sons: Joseph, Michael and Chris; daughter Victoria; her nine grandchildren and the two dogs.
The family will hold a private service and, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Pullman Civic Trust.