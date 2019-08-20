Jeanine Fay Cook, 78, passed away Friday evening, Aug. 16, 2019, peacefully in her sleep. She is now with her husband, Don Cook, and the Lord in heaven.
She was born in Juliaetta to Axle Swanson and Theda Stauts. She also had two brothers, Will and Raymond Swanson. Jeanine worked much of her life at the State Hospital North in Orofino, doing admissions. She had a knack to connect with people and animals. Her caring heart and gentle touch has allowed her to rescue and take in many animals throughout her life. She will be greatly missed by many friends and family.
Jeanine is survived by her brother, Will Swanson, and his wife, Vicki Croft; daughter Belinda Wynn and her husband, Howard Wynn; grandson Joe Wynn; and granddaughter Michelle Wynn-Trejo and her husband, Albert Trejo.
Her funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pine Hills Funeral Chapel in Orofino for family and friends.