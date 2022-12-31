Jeanne Lois Holstad, 92, of Pullman, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman. Jeanne was born Sept. 29, 1930, in New Haven, Conn., to James and Hazel Campbell. She grew up in Connecticut and following graduation from high school, Jeanne completed nursing school at Westhaven School of Nursing.
She moved to Pullman in 1955 and went to work at Washington State University in the Veterinarian Medicine Department. It was during this time she met Norris Holstad and they were married Sept. 1, 1961.
Jeanne later went to work at Pullman Memorial Hospital and served as Surgical Supervisor until her retirement after 30 years of service. She was elected as a commissioner on the Pullman Hospital Board of Directors for many years.
Family was important to Jeanne, and she treasured time spent together. She was always in attendance at her children and grandchildren’s sporting events. Jeanne and Norris were strong supporters of Cougar Athletics. They donated to the Cougar Athletic Fund and bought season tickets to football, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball every year.
Jeanne was a longtime member of the Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman, appreciating all aspects of church life. She sang in the church choir for many years and also sang with the Sweet Adalines. She served as the church’s Thrift Shop manager for many years after her retirement from PMH.
Jeanne is survived by her children Stephen (Donna) Holstad, of Pullman; Doug (Chelsea) Holstad, of Pullman; Eric Holstad; Deb Holstad, of Eugene, Ore.; and four grandchildren, Yara Tethys, James (Alison) Holstad, Jared Holstad and Vaughn Holstad. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband Norris in 2015.
The memorial service will be held at a later date in early 2023. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.