Jeff J. Lukens, 66, of Garfield, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his Garfield home.
Jeff was born Nov. 20, 1953, in Van Nuys, Calif., to John and Dessie Mae (Freeze) Lukens. He grew up in Van Nuys, where he attended school and graduated high school. Jeff went right to work in the printing industry, becoming a journeyman pressman. He worked in the printing industry for many years, earning awards for the quality of his printing. After a distinguished career, Jeff retired.
After they met on a blind date, Jeff married Patricia Stancliffe on Nov. 24, 1979, in Glendale, Calif., where they made their home until moving to the Everett, Wash., area some 30 years ago. In 2002, they moved to Garfield, where they have made their home since.
Jeff was a former member of the Garfield Lions Club and enjoyed being a soccer and baseball dad. He loved time with his family, especially spending time together in the outdoors camping. Jeff enjoyed garage sales, both going to them and having them. He was always willing to assist his friends with whatever projects they needed help with.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Patricia, at the family home in Garfield; his two daughters, Sarah Lukens, of Pullman, and Holly (Anthony) Eldridge, of Sultan, Wash.; his son, Jason Lukens, living on the East Coast; his nine grandchildren, Alyssa, Aubrey, Anthony, Avery, Aidan, Spencer, Isaac, Jayce and Micaela; and two brothers, Scott and Doug Lukens. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John.
No public services are planned for this time. A private family gathering will be held. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.