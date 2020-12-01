Jeffrey Steven Powell, 61, joined his parents in eternal rest on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home in Lewiston.
Jeffrey was born July 4, 1959, in Los Angeles to Edward and Marilyn Powell. He married Monica Murillo on May 1, 1999, and they shared 20 wonderful years of marriage. Together they had one daughter, Lydia, and he also had a bonus daughter, Abbey. He had previously been married to Sue Plum, who gave him his first two daughters, Katrina and Tiana.
Jeffrey graduated from Hemet High School and started working on fishing boats at the age of 18. This is where his love for the ocean began to grow. He worked many years on different ships before he received his Masters Unlimited License in 2008 from the United States Coast Guard. Shortly after, he became the captain of the MV Liberty Eagle cargo ship for AMO for the last 10 years.
Jeffrey was always looking for a new hobby or new adventure. When he went to other countries, he befriended the locals. While traveling the world, he always found something new to try, including riding camels in Egypt and bungee jumping at the largest soccer field located in Africa. Because of his love for everyone he met while traveling, this loss is felt around the world.
When he wasn’t out on the ocean, he always kept himself busy at home by gardening, remodeling and collecting coins. He also enjoyed collecting Dodgers memorabilia and was a true lifelong fan. He grew up going to their games with his father and brother. He always made it a point to take his family on some sort of trip during his time home; whether it was skiing or just a weekend in Reno, he loved to travel and spend as much quality time with his family during his short stints at home.
Jeffrey was a fantastic grandfather and spent quality time with his eight grandchildren when he was home. His last trip home, he fulfilled his dream of skydiving with his daughter, Lydia, and made it a point to show off the video to all of his crewmates, friends and family. His other great dream was to own property, and he found a beautiful spot in the hills of Lenore, which he was so proud of.
Everyone who met Jeffrey remembered him and loved him for his fun sense of humor, outgoing personality and his gift of storytelling. Now with that being said, if a book was ever written about his life, it would definitely be one heck of a book to read.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Monica Powell; daughters Katrina Powell, Tiana Powell, Abbey Achziger and Lydia Powell; grandkids Leighton Nedrow, Taylor Celigoy, Kiyomi Guzman, Mia Celigoy, Jayce Guzman, Lamar Guzman, Aria Celigoy and Xander Guzman; siblings Lana Collom, Robert Miller, Polly D’Orazi, Brad Powell, Elizabeth Busch and Mellissa Powell; and dogs Penny and Maddie, along with one turtle, Elvis.
He is preceded by his parents, Edward and Marilyn Powell; nephew Tony Collom; and grandchildren Jayden and Grayson Guzman.
His celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 1715 Seventh Ave., Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital.