Jeffry Alan Martin, 59, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his Pullman home after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeffry was born Aug. 23, 1961, in Eugene, Ore., to James and MaryJo (Taff) Martin. He grew up in Oregon through his seventh grade year, except for his fourth grade year in Coeur d’Alene, and then in the eighth grade the family moved to St. Maries, where he graduated from high school.
Jeff attended the College of Southern Idaho for a year where he played baseball, returning to St. Maries. There he worked in the logging industry and as a substitute teacher at the high school.
Jeff married Brenda Haskins in St. Maries on Nov. 26, 1983. They moved to Moscow, and Jeff continued his education at the University of Idaho, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in math and physical education in 1991. He followed this with a master’s degree in education administration in 1995. Jeff taught in the Moscow School District for a year and then taught and coached girls’ varsity basketball at Potlatch Junior-Senior High School until 1998, when he accepted his teaching position at Lincoln Middle School in the Pullman School District, where he taught math. Jeff coached both boys’ and girls’ basketball and girls’ volleyball at the middle school during his tenure there, as well as girls’ golf at Pullman High School.
He enjoyed the outdoors and especially loved fishing, playing golf and traveling to visit his sons. Jeff was a loving husband and father and so enjoyed time with family and friends. He was a member of Living Faith Fellowship Church in Pullman.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Brenda, at their Pullman home; his two sons, Brian, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Eric, of Santa Clarita, Calif.; his mother, MaryJo Gustafson, of Nampa; his brother, Jim (Patti) Martin, of La Grande, Ore.; his sister, Jeana (Steve) Thomas, of Lewiston; his stepmother, Marsha Martin, of Elk River; his nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, James Martin; and his stepfather, John Gustafson.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Living Faith Fellowship Church, 1035 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. It will also be livestreamed. Jeff will be laid to rest at the Pullman City Cemetery with a family graveside service.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations may be directed to the Jeff Martin Scholarship, established through the Pullman Education Foundation, to provide financial assistance to athletes at Lincoln Middle School. Memorials may be mailed to PEF at P.O. Box 51, Pullman, WA 99163, or made online at www.pullmaneducationfoundation.org/donate. Memorial donations may also be directed to Pullman Christian School and mailed to 345 SW Kimball Court, Pullman, WA 99163. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.