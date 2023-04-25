Jeremy Lee Meckel was born June 20, 1971, to Kenneth E. Meckel and Sheryl Gleason. Unfortunately, Jeremy left this world Saturday, April 15, 2023, at his home in Potlatch. Where he is now pain free with his parents once again.
Jeremy grew up in Potlatch most of his childhood and attended Potlatch High School, graduating with the class of 1990. After high school Jeremy started what would be a lifelong career in the logging industry until his body no longer allowed him to work.
The high points of Jeremy’s life were when his son Joseph was born and when his stepdaughter Brittany came into his life. Anyone who knew Jeremy knew he had the biggest heart and was willing to help any of his friends or family. He was always up for an adventure whether it be water skiing, driving his racecar, camping with his family and friends, floating the St. Joe, working in the shop or just for a drive out in the woods.
Jeremy is survived by his son Joseph Meckel, of Post Falls, stepdaughter Brittany (Jacob), of Potlatch, brothers Donny (Wendy), of Clarkston, Bradley (Jackie), of Potlatch, stepsisters Christal (Tim), of Harvard, Dena (Dj), of Clarkson, Debbie (Tom), of Harvard, stepgranddaughters Aurora and Aria, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his maternal grandmother Wanda Gleason, his stepdad Brad Hordemann and his companion Jennifer Rusch. He was preceded in death by both his parents, his paternal grandparents, his maternal grandfather, his stepmom, his brother Jonathan and his nephew Kenny.
Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch. Potluck dinner to follow at 735 Pine St., Potlatch.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.